Finding father

Photo courtesy of Walt Disney (Thailand)
A kid gets magical powers to bring back his dead dad
When teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) get an unexpected chance to spend one more day with their late dad, they embark on an extraordinary quest. Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, maps, impossible obstacles and amazing discoveries. But when the boys’ fearless mum realises her sons are missing, she teams up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior – aka The Manticore – and heads off to find them. This one magical day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed.
Join the adventure when Onward opens in cinemas on March 5.
Vocabulary:
elf (plural elves) : a small imaginary person with magic powers - เทพยดา
fearless (adj): not afraid, in a way that people admire - กล้าหาญ, ปราศจากความกลัว
late : dead - ที่ล่วงลับไปแล้ว
obstacle : a difficulty or problem that prevents you from achieving something - อุปสรรค ขวากหนาม
quest : a long search for something, especially for some quality such as happiness - การแสวงหา
spell : a magical something that a witch says or does to control other people - มนตร์คาถา
