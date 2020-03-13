TEST YOURSELF: Zombie kingdom

Photo courtesy of Netflix

The living dead return for Kingdom's second season

Read the following story by Melalin Mahavongtrakul from the Bangkok Post. Then, answer the questions that follow.

When Netflix’s Kingdom premiered last year, audiences around the world loved its mix of political drama and zombie bloodbath. Its second season is now ready to watch.

Coming back with six episodes, Kingdom Season 2 continues to follow Lee Chang (played by Ju Ji-hoon), the crown prince, as he battles both politicians and the living dead. Minister Cho Hak-ju (Ryu Seung-ryong), and his family are enemies of the prince. Seo-bi (Bae Doona) is trying to uncover the secret behind the plant that made people zombies. There’s also Yeong-shin (Kim Sung-kyu), a mysterious man who's aiding Chang’s cause, and also the one who is partly responsible for spreading the plague by cooking an infected body and feeding it to starving people thus also turning them into zombies.

Kingdom Season 2 is written by Kim Eun-hee, who also wrote the first season. Kim Seong-hun, who directed the first season, returns with the addition of director Park In-je who also shares responsibility for the second season.

The series’ cast and crew recently had a chat with Thai media via a video call from South Korea.

What was it like filming Season 2?

Bae Doona: We had a really good work environment and positive teamwork. Back in Season 1, it was very cold during the shoots but everyone was still smiling. We all worked really hard. That spirit carried into filming for this season also which made the process fun despite many difficult scenes.

Ju Ji-hoon: We had lots of horses and carriages. I remember a carriage roof that was blown away despite all the safety measures. In one scene, the terrain we were shooting in was off-road and that meant a lot of bumpy rides and suddenly the roof was gone. We were all shocked.

What are some of the changes in your characters this season?

Ju Ji-hoon: Lee Chang is becoming more of a hunter rather than the hunted.

Bae Doona: Seo-bi is continuing her search for the truth.

Ryu Seung-ryong: From Season 1, we see Cho Hak-ju as someone who never fails. However this season, he will be caught off guard and is definitely in for a surprise.

Kim Sung-kyu: Yeong-shin, as everyone says, is a mysterious man with an unknown background. In Season 1, we didn’t know what caused his anger but in the second season, we will get to see more of his past and background and why he’s mad and who he’s taking his revenge on.

Let’s talk about zombies. What’s it like working with them?

Ju Ji-hoon: We have more zombies this season. You may notice that while they are light on their feet, their upper body doesn’t move that much. Moreover, space for zombies to operate is smaller as we have more of them now, so this time around, the actors must have been exhausted.

How is Season 2 different?

Kim Seong-hun: Having two directors working with the same cast and crew is a pretty new system in Korea. It has never been done before. It feels similar and different at the same time. There’s a certain charm to it. I also want to know if this is going to be a success. It’s an interesting method and I hope more people will give it a try in Korea.

As a result of the success of Kingdom Season 1, was there any pressure working on Season 2?

Kim Eun-hee: Not for me. I took the great feedback of Season 1 as encouragement. And it’s good to see that people are really into what we’ve created. It’s been enjoyable working on this season.

Park In-je: I feel a lot of pressure. Everyone knows that the first season was great. To me, I’ve never thought that I have to top it. What’s more important for me is to maintain the standard and make it at least as good as it was.

Section 1: Choose the correct person for each answer.

A: Ji-hoon B: Seung-ryong C: Bae Doona D: Sung-kyu

E: Eun-hee F: Seong-hun G: In-je

1. Who plays a prince’s enemy? …………….

2. Whose cooking caused problems? …………….

3. Who is the new director of the show? …………….

4. Who talks about the weather? …………….

5. Who mentions an accident? …………..

6. Whose character will get a surprise in Season 2? …………….

7. Who describes the living dead? …………….

8. Who felt no pressure during Season 2? …………….

Section 2: Write the noun form of the following words in the space provided.

9. responsible ……… 10. starving ……… 11. positive ………. 12. fails ………. 13. similar ……….

Section 3: Read the following passage. Then, fill in the blanks with the correct words from the choices given.

Between the …14… games and zombie fights, how are you balancing these two …15… in the series?

Kim Eun-hee: Politics and the living dead are not …16…, but they rather come together as one. My idea for Season 2 was that I want the story to flow nicely …17… the audiences to be emotionally …18…. Then they can see how each story unravels. That’s what …19… Season 2 fun.

14. A. politics B. politician C. political

15. A. aspects B. effects C. affects

16 A. separates B. separate C. separating

17. A. in order to B. in order for C. in order with

18. A. invest B. invested C. investment

19. A. made B. makes C. make

Section 4: Find words that match the following definitions.

20. an infectious disease that kills a lot of people ……………

21. very surprised ……………

22. something that you do to make somebody suffer because they made you suffer ……………

23. the power of pleasing or attracting people …………

24. criticism or information about how good something is ……………

Answers: 1. B. 2. D. 3. G. 4. C. 5. A. 6. B. 7. A. 8. E.

9. responsibility. 10. starvation. 11. positivity. 12. failure/fail. 13. similarity.

14. c. 15. a. 16. b. 17. b. 18. b. 19. b.

20. plague. 21. shocked. 22. revenge. 23. charm. 24. feedback.

SCORE 21-24: Excellent! 17-20: Good. 13-16: Fair. 12 or fewer: You'll do better next time!