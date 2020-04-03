VIDEO: Bangkok Empty | Bangkok Post: learning

LEARNING

Learning > S Weekly

video

VIDEO: Bangkok Empty

- +

The usually busy Bangkok streets around Asoke are empty. Video by Gary Boyle

RELATED STORIES

Most Viewed

Recent LEARNING Articles

0 people commented about the above

Readers are urged not to submit comments that may cause legal dispute including slanderous, vulgar or violent language, incorrectly spelt names, discuss moderation action, quotes with no source or anything deemed critical of the monarchy. More information in our terms of use.

Please use our forum for more candid, lengthy, conversational and open discussion between one another.

  • Latest
  • Oldest
  • Most replied to
  • Most liked
  • Most disliked

    Click here to view more comments

    Over 100,000 stock images of Bangkok Post editorial photography available now in high resolution images.