Emma meets her match

- 16 Jun 2020 at 11:40 0 comments
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
A young lady searches for happiness
Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your match and earning your happy ending is reimagined in the new film, Emma.
Handsome, clever and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless “queen bee” without rivals in her sleepy little English town. Emma must find her way through the challenges of growing up and finding romance, to realise the love that has been there all along.
Vocabulary:
beloved : loved very much by somebody; very popular with somebody - เป็นที่รัก, ที่รักมาก
challenge : something that needs a lot of skill, energy, and determination to deal with or achieve - สิ่งที่ท้าทาย, การท้าทาย
handsome : attractive; good-looking - รูปหล่อ
match : a person or thing that combines well with somebody/something else - คู่ที่เหมาะ (กับ), คู่รักหวานชื่น
realise (verb): to know about - ตระหนัก รู้
restless (adj): not willing or able to keep still because you are nervous, bored, or impatient - หงุดหงิด,กระสับกระส่าย, กระวนกระวาย
rivals : opponents; people you are fighting or competing against - คู่แข่ง, คู่ต่อสู้
romance : a love story - เรื่องรักใคร่, นวนิยายรักใคร่
