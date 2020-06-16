Emma meets her match

Photo courtesy of UIP Thailand

A young lady searches for happiness

Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your match and earning your happy ending is reimagined in the new film, Emma.

Handsome, clever and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless “queen bee” without rivals in her sleepy little English town. Emma must find her way through the challenges of growing up and finding romance, to realise the love that has been there all along.

