Spirit songs
- 8 Jul 2020 at 10:43 0 comments
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Photo courtesy of Sahamongkol Film International
A dead guy tries to get his band back together
In the new Japanese movie Our 30 Minute Sessions, an introverted university student Sota finds a cassette tape created by a late musician, Aki. When he plays the tape, Aki's spirit enters Sota’s body for 30 minutes. Aki was an outgoing musician who died a year ago. He uses Sota’s body to meet his former bandmates of the band Echoll. With their contrasting personalities, Sota initially doesn’t like Aki, but he later enjoys learning how to play guitar and get along with Aki and the band. Aki, through Sota, tries to form the band again. The only member who doesn’t want to return is Kana, who was Aki’s girlfriend.
Find out if Aki can make Kana join the band at cinemas on July 9.
Vocabulary:
cassette : a small flat plastic case containing tape for playing or recording music or sound -
contrast : a noticeable difference - ความแตกต่าง
introverted : a little shy and tending to concentrate on your own thoughts and feelings; more interested in your own thoughts and feelings than in spending time with other people - เก็บตัว, หันเข้าข้างใน
outgoing : friendly, sociable, likes to talk to people, not shy - ที่เข้าสังคมได้ง่าย, ที่เข้ากับคนอื่นได้ง่าย ,
spirit (noun): the soul thought of as separate from the body and believed to live on after death; a ghost - วิญญาณ
