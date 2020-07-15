A bridge too far
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Students film themselves doing scary stuff
The new horror movie from Taiwan, The Bridge Curse, is about a group of university students. They've heard that the steps leading up to a bridge on campus are haunted by the ghost of a girl who killed herself there. The 13 steps to the bridge become 14 steps at midnight, and if you turn around before you reach the top you'll disappear.
When a group of friends livestream themselves on the bridge, things get spooky. Find out if they live or die when The Bridge Curse opens in cinemas from July 16.
Vocabulary:
curse : something that causes harm or evil - ต้นเหตุของความหายนะ
disappear : to no longer exist; to no longer be in use - หายไป, สาบสูญ, สูญหาย
haunt : (of a ghost) to appear in a place repeatedly - หลอกหลอน
spooky : scary; frightening - น่าตกใจ, น่ากลัว
