A bridge too far

Photo courtesy of MPictures

Students film themselves doing scary stuff

The new horror movie from Taiwan, The Bridge Curse, is about a group of university students. They've heard that the steps leading up to a bridge on campus are haunted by the ghost of a girl who killed herself there. The 13 steps to the bridge become 14 steps at midnight, and if you turn around before you reach the top you'll disappear.

When a group of friends livestream themselves on the bridge, things get spooky. Find out if they live or die when The Bridge Curse opens in cinemas from July 16.