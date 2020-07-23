Photo courtesy of Sahamongkol Film International

Train to Busan sequel opens

Following Seoul Station and Train to Busan, Peninsula is the third movie in this zombie trilogy.

When the zombie outbreak swept the entire nation, Jung-seok barely escaped South Korea alive. While living a life of despair in Hong Kong, he receives a offer to return to his quarantined peninsula.

His mission is to find an abandoned truck in the middle of Seoul within a time limit and escape the peninsula silently. But everything goes wrong when a mysterious team of soldiers ambushes Jung-seok’s small team, as well as even more vicious gangs of zombies.

In his most desperate moment, Min-jung’s family saves him and he plans one last chance to escape the peninsula once and for all.

Find out what happens when Peninsula opens in cinemas this week.



