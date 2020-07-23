Zombie outbreak
- 23 Jul 2020 at 09:56 0 comments
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Photo courtesy of Sahamongkol Film International
Train to Busan sequel opens
Following Seoul Station and Train to Busan, Peninsula is the third movie in this zombie trilogy.
When the zombie outbreak swept the entire nation, Jung-seok barely escaped South Korea alive. While living a life of despair in Hong Kong, he receives a offer to return to his quarantined peninsula.
His mission is to find an abandoned truck in the middle of Seoul within a time limit and escape the peninsula silently. But everything goes wrong when a mysterious team of soldiers ambushes Jung-seok’s small team, as well as even more vicious gangs of zombies.
In his most desperate moment, Min-jung’s family saves him and he plans one last chance to escape the peninsula once and for all.
Find out what happens when Peninsula opens in cinemas this week.
Vocabulary:
abandoned (adj): left and no longer used - ร้าง, ที่ถูกละทิ้ง
ambush : to attack someone after hiding and waiting for them - ซุ่มโจมตี (จากตำแหน่งที่ซ่อนอยู่)
despair : the feeling that there is no hope and that you can do nothing to improve a difficult or worrying situation - สิ้นหวัง, ความรู้สึกสิ้นหวัง, ความหมดหวัง
desperate : extremely serious or dangerous - เต็มไปด้วยอันตราย
peninsula : a long piece of land that is mostly surrounded with water, but is joined at one end to a larger area of land - คาบสมุทร
vicious : violent and cruel, aggressive and dangerous - ร้ายแรง, ดุร้าย
zombie (n): (in stories, movies, etc.) A zombie is a dead person brought back to life who often eats human flesh -
