Seasons change
- 6 Aug 2020 at 11:11 0 comments
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Photo courtesy of M Pictures
A teacher and student get close
In Wet Season, a new film from Singapore, Ling teaches Mandarin to high school students. Ling and her husband, Andrew, have been struggling for years to have a child. Unfortunately, Ling finds out that she can’t have a baby.
In the meantime, she gets close to a young student in her class, Kok Wei Lun. She teaches him substitute classes and finds that Wei Lun’s parents usually leave him alone at home while they are travelling abroad for business trips. The relationship between Ling and Wei Lun develops, but how far can they go?
Find out in cinemas now.
Vocabulary:
struggle (verb): to try hard to do something that you find very difficult - พยายาม; ต่อสู้
substitute : a person or thing that is used instead of another person or thing - คนหรือสิ่งที่เข้าแทน
unfortunately : making you sad or disappointed, or getting you into a difficult position - น่าเสียดาย
0 people commented about the above
Readers are urged not to submit comments that may cause legal dispute including slanderous, vulgar or violent language, incorrectly spelt names, discuss moderation action, quotes with no source or anything deemed critical of the monarchy. More information in our terms of use.
Please use our forum for more candid, lengthy, conversational and open discussion between one another.
Click here to view more comments