Big love
- 13 Aug 2020 at 12:49 0 comments
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Photo courtesy of M Pictures
A woman has an unusual love affair
Have you ever fallen in love? Was is with a human being or an object? The new French movie Jumbo is the story of a shy woman. Jeanne lives with her mother and works at an amusement park. Jeanne develops a strange attraction for a park's new ride called Jumbo. When her mother and other people know about her feelings toward Jumbo, they find it hard to understand.
Follow the strange romance in cinemas now.
Vocabulary:
amusement park : a large park which has a lot of things that you can ride and play on and many different activities to enjoy - สวนสนุก
object : a thing that can be seen or touched, but is not alive - วัตถุ, สิ่งของ
ride : one thing you can go on and do in an amusement park such as Disneyland -
romance : a love story - เรื่องรักใคร่, นวนิยายรักใคร่
shy : nervous and embarrassed in the company of other people, especially people who you do not know - ขี้อาย
