Have you ever fallen in love? Was is with a human being or an object? The new French movie Jumbo is the story of a shy woman. Jeanne lives with her mother and works at an amusement park. Jeanne develops a strange attraction for a park's new ride called Jumbo. When her mother and other people know about her feelings toward Jumbo, they find it hard to understand.

Vocabulary:

amusement park : a large park which has a lot of things that you can ride and play on and many different activities to enjoy - สวนสนุก

object : a thing that can be seen or touched, but is not alive - วัตถุ, สิ่งของ

ride : one thing you can go on and do in an amusement park such as Disneyland -

romance : a love story - เรื่องรักใคร่, นวนิยายรักใคร่

shy : nervous and embarrassed in the company of other people, especially people who you do not know - ขี้อาย