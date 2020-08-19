Movie Preview: Sister mystery

Photo courtesy of M Pictures

Is she who she says she is?

Intruder is the mystery Korean movie led by Song Ji-hyo whom Thai viewers may know from the popular TV game show Running Man. Intruder kicks off when an architect, Seo-jin receives a call saying that his younger sister Yu-jin, who had been missing for 25 years, has been found. While all the family members are excited for the return of Yu-jin, Seo-jin doesn’t feel comfortable with his long lost sister. Things become more strange when family members start behaving unusually. Seo-jin feels the odd and suspects Yu-jin has some secrets.

Is Yu-jin his real sister? Find out from August 20 in cinemas.