Movie Preview: Sister mystery

- 19 Aug 2020 at 12:10 0 comments
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Intruder is the mystery Korean movie led by Song Ji-hyo whom Thai viewers may know from the popular TV game show Running Man. Intruder kicks off when an architect, Seo-jin receives a call saying that his younger sister Yu-jin, who had been missing for 25 years, has been found. While all the family members are excited for the return of Yu-jin, Seo-jin doesn’t feel comfortable with his long lost sister. Things become more strange when family members start behaving unusually. Seo-jin feels the odd and suspects Yu-jin has some secrets.
Is Yu-jin his real sister? Find out from August 20 in cinemas.
Vocabulary:
architect : a person whose job is to design new buildings and make certain that they are built correctly - สถาปนิก
behave : to do things in a particular way - ประพฤติตัว
comfortable : an easy life without difficulties - ความสะดวกสบาย
suspect : to believe that something is true, especially something bad - สงสัย, เป็นที่สงสัยว่า
unusually : different from what is usual or normal - ผิดปกติ
