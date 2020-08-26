More to fear

Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Movie Preview: The New Mutants opens this week

Marvel Entertainment's new movie The New Mutants is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

Find out who wins when The New Mutants opens in cinemas on August 27.