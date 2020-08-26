More to fear
26 Aug 2020
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox
Movie Preview: The New Mutants opens this week
Marvel Entertainment's new movie The New Mutants is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.
Find out who wins when The New Mutants opens in cinemas on August 27.
Vocabulary:
isolated : a long way from other places - ที่ห่างไกล
mutant (n): (in stories about space, the future, etc.) a living thing with an unusual and frightening appearance because of a change in its genetic structure -
occurrence : happening - เหตุการณ์ที่เกิดขึ้น, สิ่งที่เกิดขึ้น
psychiatric : connected with the treatment of mental illness - เกี่ยวกับจิตวิทยา
