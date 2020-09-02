Movie Preview: Mulan

The epic story of China’s legendary warrior Mulan is brought to life in a new movie. A fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a law that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Mulan, the eldest daughter of a warrior, steps in to take the place of her sick father. Pretending to be a man, she is tested every step of the way and must find her inner strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into a warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. Follow her progress when Mulan opens in cinemas on September 4.

A young warrior fights for her country

Vocabulary:

embrace : to accept something such as a belief, idea, or way of life - ยอมรับ น้อมนำมา

epic : (adj) very great and impressive -

fearless (adj): not afraid, in a way that people admire - กล้าหาญ, ปราศจากความกลัว

invader : an army, country or group that enters another area by force in order to take control of it - ผู้รุกราน, ผู้บุกรุก

potential : qualities that exist and can be developed - ศักยภาพที่จะพัฒนาได้

warrior : a soldier or fighter, especially in the past - นักรบในสงคราม