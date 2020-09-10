Movie Preview: The High Note
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
An LA woman dreams of making music
Set in the LA music scene, The High Note is the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent and ego have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.
The High Note is released in cinemas on Sep 10.
Vocabulary:
aspire : to want to achieve something or to be successful - ตั้งปณิธาน
ego : your idea or opinion of yourself, or a great feeling of your own importance and ability - ภาพลักษณ์แห่งตน, ความถือตัวเองว่าสำคัญ, การถือว่าตัวเองเหนือกว่าคนอื่น
errand : a small job that involves going to collect or deliver something - ธุระ
heights : a better or greater level of something; a situation where something is very good - จุดสุดยอด
producer : a person who makes the practical and financial arrangements needed to make a film, play, television or radio programme - ผู้อำนวยการสร้างภาพยนต์, ผู้ผลิต
