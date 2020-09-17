Movie Preview: Antebellum

See Antebellum in cinemas now.

Veronica Henley, a successful and prominent author, is abducted and taken back into the antebellum time period, where she is held at a 19th century plantation. She must free herself and other slaves and take them back to the modern time period before it is too late.

A new film revisits the horror of slavery

Vocabulary:

abduct : to take somebody away illegally, especially using force - ลักพาตัว

antebellum : before or existing before a war, especially the American Civil War -

plantation (n): a large farm where crops such as tea, coffee, cotton, sugar or trees, are grown - ไร่ นาขนาดใหญ่

prominent : important and well known - สำคัญ, มีชื่อเสียง, เด่น

slave : a person who is owned by other people; a person who is treated as a thing to be owned, personal property of another - ทาส, ผู้ทำงานหนักและได้ค่าแรงต่ำ

slavery : the practice of owning people , of having "slaves" - ความเป็นทาส, การเป็นทาส