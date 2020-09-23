Movie Preview: Tesla

Photo courtesy of M Pictures

An inventor’s electrifying life

Tesla is the story of the life and work of Nikola Tesla, the pioneer of electricity.



Ethan Hawke plays Tesla, an immigrant born in a small village in what is now Croatia. Brilliant but socially awkward, Tesla is a promising employee at Thomas Edison’s Machine Works but fails to interest Edison (Kyle MacLachlan) in his inventions. Tesla’s break with Edison kicks off a life-long rivalry. Tesla’s search for funding leads him to another powerful businessman, who successfully finances and promotes Tesla’s groundbreaking electrical system. But Tesla wants more. He wants to light up the whole world.



