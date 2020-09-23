Movie Preview: Tesla
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Photo courtesy of M Pictures
An inventor’s electrifying life
Tesla is the story of the life and work of Nikola Tesla, the pioneer of electricity.
Ethan Hawke plays Tesla, an immigrant born in a small village in what is now Croatia. Brilliant but socially awkward, Tesla is a promising employee at Thomas Edison’s Machine Works but fails to interest Edison (Kyle MacLachlan) in his inventions. Tesla’s break with Edison kicks off a life-long rivalry. Tesla’s search for funding leads him to another powerful businessman, who successfully finances and promotes Tesla’s groundbreaking electrical system. But Tesla wants more. He wants to light up the whole world.
Find out if he can when Tesla opens in cinemas on September 24.
Vocabulary:
awkward : difficult to deal with; causing problems - กระอักกระอ่วน
groundbreaking (adj.): making new discoveries; using new methods - สร้างการค้นพบใหม่ หรือ การใช้วิธีการใหม่
immigrant : a person who has come to a different country in order to live there permanently - ผู้อพยพ, คนย้ายถิ่น
invention : a thing or an idea that has been invented - สิ่งประดิษฐ์, ความคิดในการประดิษฐ์
pioneer : a person who is the first to study and develop a particular area of knowledge, culture, etc. that other people then continue to develop; one of the first people to go to a particular area in order to live and work there - นักบุกเบิก, ผู้บุกเบิก
rivalry : competition between groups of people, business, teams, etc. - การแข่งขันกัน,การเป็นคู่ต่อสู้กัน
