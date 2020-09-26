TEST YOURSELF: Eleven goes Holmes

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown plays Sherlock’s sister

Read the following story by Tatat Bunnag from the Bangkok Post. Then, answer the questions that follow.





Millie Bobby Brown, the English actress who played the American girl Eleven in Stranger Things, is now playing someone closer to home.



"It's very easy for me to do an American accent just because I've done it for six years running. It's actually doing a British accent that is sometimes a little challenging," said Brown, about her latest film role in Enola Holmes, one of the first roles that allows her to speak in her native English accent.



LITTLE SISTER



"While filming, I would catch myself on words where I sound very American and I had to be like, no I'm British, I'm British [laughs]. But, it was definitely added on to the amount of challenges I had with working."



Straight from self-isolation at her Atlanta home, Brown spoke with the Bangkok Post via Zoom. The 16-year-old star looked quite different from her days playing Eleven. In the new film, Brown transforms into a proper Victorian lady and breathes new life into English literature's most famous detective Sherlock Holmes as the title character, streaming now on Netflix.





Enola Holmes is a film adaptation of Nancy Springer's best-selling young adult series following the life of Sherlock's younger sister, a teen sleuth who's just as smart as her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft. Growing up in the countryside, Enola one day decides to run away from home as she sets out in search of her mother, Eudoria, who mysteriously disappears.







"Sherlock and Enola are equally talented and famous. But now she's not just Sherlock Holmes' little sister anymore. It's Enola Holmes' big brother Sherlock. So we've changed that around a little bit," she says proudly.



Brown said she immediately fell in love with the character after reading the novels a few years ago.



"My oldest sister Paige and I both fell in love with Enola so much, and we believed that I should play her. It's not because I felt like I was going to be good at it, but it was just because it felt like Eleven, you know, she's like my baby. I would never want anyone else playing her -- she's just mine," she said. "Enola's personality is very much like me and I put my spin on her constantly. Every friend of mine that watches the film says, 'Oh my goodness it's like you're just playing yourself [laughs]'."







MORE THAN ACTING

Being committed to making the project successful, Brown was one of the producers on the film, while doing most of the stunts herself.





"I'm part of a lot of the production side, but there were really no challenges. I think because I probably just had an amazing crew surrounding me and a great team and a great family that was encouraging me to do my best, and to have fun. Producing a film was an amazing opportunity because not many people get those types of experiences, and not many filmmakers get that, especially young filmmakers. I think this should shine a light on young filmmakers and give them equal opportunities as adults.”







Apart from Brown, Enola Holmes features a number of stars, including Helena Bonham Carter playing Enola's missing mother.



"I had the honour of working with Helena who is one of the best female actors in the world. And she has done very diverse characters that I've loved, specifically in The Crown. I love all her work so obviously working with her I was very nervous. But as soon as I saw her she gave me a big hug and said, 'Hello woman!'. And I'm glad that now we're friends," she said.









Section 1: Write the correct answer in the space provided.

1. How long has Brown been acting with an American accent? …………….

2. Where does Brown live? …………….

3. How old is she? …………….

4. Who wrote the Enola Homes books? …………….

5. What is Brown’s sister’s name? …………..

6. What is Sherlock’s brother’s name? …………….

7. Brown did all her stunts herself. True or false? …………….

8. As producer, Brown aims to help young filmmakers. True or false? …………….

Section 2: Write the noun form of the following words in the space provided.

9. challenging ……… 10. famous ……… 11. proudly ………. 12. committed ………. 13. equal ……….

Section 3: Read the following passage. Then, fill in the blanks with the correct words from the choices given.

The film also …14… new teen actor Louis Partridge in the role of Lord Viscount Tewksbury, who crosses paths with Enola while she's on the run. Enola …15… involved in the Lord's case.

"Louis is a gem, and very talented. We …16… all aspects of Tewksbury together. And so working with him was really exciting just because he has the same …17… as me, and he always put so much effort into his work. He had such a fun …18… on the film which I really …19…,” said Brown.





14. A. star __B. stars __C. starts

15. A. becomes __B. has __C. could

16. A. exploring __B. explores __C. explored

17. A. thought __B. think __C. thinking

18. A. perception __B. perspective __C. persecution

19. A. admires __B. admiration __C. admired

Section 4: Find words that match the following definitions.

20. the way people in a particular country pronounce words ……………

21. a detective ……………

22. the person responsible for managing a film ……………

23. dangerous acts done for entertainment …………

24. worried and anxious ……………

Answers: 1. Six years. 2. Atlanta. 3. 16. 4. Nancy Springer. 5. Paige. 6. Mycroft. 7. false. 8. true. 9. challenger/challenge. 10. fame. 11. pride. 12. equality. 13. departure.

14. b. 15. a. 16. c. 17. c. 18. b. 19. c.

20. accent. 21. sleuth. 22. producer. 23. stunts. 24. nervous.

SCORE 21-24: Excellent! 17-20: Good. 13-16: Fair. 12 or fewer: You'll do better next time!