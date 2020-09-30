Movie Preview: The Last Full Measure

The Last Full Measure tells the true story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger, a U.S. Air Force medic who saved nearly 60 men in the Army’s 1st Infantry Division before being killed in one of the bloodiest battles of the war. Thirty-two years later, Pentagon staffer Scott Huffman investigates a decades-long Congressional Medal of Honor request for Pitsenbarger and uncovers a high-level conspiracy prompting him to put his career on the line to seek justice for the fallen airman. Find out what happens when The Last Full Measure opens in cinemas on October 1.

Vocabulary:

battle : a fight between two armies in a war - การสู้รบ

conspiracy : a secret plan by a group of people to do something bad or illegal - การวางแผนอย่างลับๆ การสมรู้ร่วมคิด

justice : a fair result or punishment from a court of law - ความยุติธรรม

medic (noun): a doctor or medical student; a person in an emergency situation who gives people medical treatment - แพทย์,นักศึกษาแพทย์,เจ้าหน้าที่แพทย์

staffer : a member of staff in a big organization - พนักงาน