TEST YOURSELF: Art for the soul

Photo by Pattarawadee Saengmanee

Ratchaprasong art shows that there is life during a pandemic

Test Yourself is where you can improve your reading skills. Whether it’s for tests like University Entrance Exams or IELTS and TOEFL, or even just for fun, these stories help you to read, understand and improve your English.

You can download a PDF of this story to be used in class or at home. Click the link below.



Read the following story by Pattarawadee Saengmanee from the Bangkok Post. Then, answer the questions that follow.





A new project titled "Ratchaprasong Stronger Together: Arts From The Heart" is turning a BTS skywalk into an open gallery with a series of nine artworks and more than 70 songs to lift the community's spirits.



BACK TO LIFE

Continuing until Oct 15, the project sees more than 50 leading artists in different fields helping to bring Bangkok's major shopping destination back to life.



"As we are facing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, people have been falling into depression. Many people are thinking about survival and/or how our lives will go on. Actually, we still have each other. The meaning of the Stronger Together campaign is that we're still alive and have power to come together," said the president of Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association.





Running from the BTS Chidlom station to CentralWorld, pedestrians can enjoy several artworks, including Jakkee Kongkaew’s work Covid Crisis. His piece shows the atmosphere along Nakhon Sawan Road, home to the old Nang Loeng market. The street, alleys and shops on this road became empty as people isolated themselves at home.



"The inspiration came from a picture I took while travelling a few months ago. I drove past Nakhon Sawan Road and was stunned that the road was empty. The ambience was that of complete silence. There were no cars or people. I thought that this was a positive point of Covid-19 since it gave us time to ourselves," Jakkee said.



SENSE OF FUN

Renowned street artist Peerapong Limthamrong, aka P7, presents a colourful painting called The Sky Ape P7 to encourage people to use their imaginations and give them a sense of fun.



"My work is colourful and this is my first time using a freestyle hand-drawn digital print on canvas technique. Art can soothe our spirits. I want audiences to feel relaxed, happy and fun while walking. This is my way to encourage people to live their lives and provide them with inspiration to work happily," Peerapong said.



Another highlight is Wealth Management, a three-dimensional painting of a doll created by illustrator Phannapast "Yoon" Taychamaythakool, who has worked with fashion brand Gucci.



"I've been bound with Ratchaprasong district since I was a student. I want to do something to bring it back to life. This venue is connected with several communities and not only economic activity," Phannapast said.





To raise awareness about the environment and waste management, designer Ploenchan "Mook" Vinyaratn came up with a face mask-inspired artwork made with rubbish collected from around her home.



The idea was to reflect the fact that we learn to adjust when we have to. We wear face masks outside and use food delivery services while working from home. These changes in lifestyle increased the amount of plastic used.



During the day, commuters can hear new songs. Featuring famous artists like Singto Numchok, BNK48, Pongsit Kampee, Ben Chalatit and Pod Moderndog, this is the collective efforts of leading record labels including Spicy disc, Loveis and Songwriter's club to send music to soothe our souls during this difficult time.





After the outdoor exhibition, all artworks will be displayed for sale on the ground floor of Gaysorn Tower. The proceeds will be donated to purchase medical equipment for Chulalongkorn Hospital, Police Hospital and Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.



Stronger Together is on view on the skywalk from the BTS Chidlom station through CentralWorld until Oct 15. Admission is free. Find out more details at facebook.com/WeLoveRatchaprasong or bkkdowntown.com.









Section 1: Write the correct answer in the space provided.

1. When is the last day of Stronger Together? …………….

2. How many artists are involved in the project? …………….

3. The Covid Crisis artwork shows a busy market. True or false? …………….

4. Which artist made a piece from garbage? …………….

5. Which artist worked with a luxury brand? …………..

6. Which artist’s work has a sense of fun? …………….

7. BNK48 have worked on a painting for the project. True or false? …………….

8. The artworks are for sale. True or false? …………….

.

Section 2: Write the noun form of the following words in the space provided.

9. isolated ……… 10. encourage ……… 11. inspired ………. 12. difficult ………. 13. donated ……….

.

Section 3: Read the following passage. Then, fill in the blanks with the correct words from the choices given.

"I'm …14… to take part in this project. It's a …15… chance to exhibit my work on the skywalk. This is an open space that everyone can visit and appreciate art, …16… who they are. Normally, it's hard to see housekeepers, security guards or …17… homeless visiting a gallery. After the authorities …18… the disease control measures, crowds of youngsters have visited galleries more often. Art can …19… our soul."



14. A. glad __B. happiness __C. gladness

15. A. rarity __B. rare __C. seldom

16. A. depending on __B. no matter __C. especially

17. A. however __B. even __C. so

18. A. lifted __B. opened __C. banned

19. A. health __B. healing __C. heal

.

Section 4: Find words that match the following definitions.

20. the way a person is feeling ……………

21. the state of feeling very unhappy and without hope for the future ……………

22. to make someone feel calm or less worried ……………

23. the parts of a person that are not physical and experience deep feelings and emotions …………

24. something given to help a person or organisation ……………

.

.

.



Answers: 1. October 15. 2. more than 50. 3. false. 4. Ploenchan "Mook" Vinyaratn. 5. Phannapast "Yoon" Taychamaythakool. 6. Peerapong Limthamrong. 7. false. 8. true. 9. isolation. 10. encouragement. 11. inspiration. 12. difficulty. 13. donation.

14. a. 15. b. 16. b. 17. b. 18. a. 19. c.

20. spirits. 21. depression. 22. soothe. 23. souls. 24. donated.

SCORE 21-24: Excellent! 17-20: Good. 13-16: Fair. 12 or fewer: You'll do better next time!