Movie Preview: Pinocchio

Join the wooden boy on his adventures in cinemas from October 22.

Based on the 1883 book The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, the Italian movie Pinocchio kicks off when the poor woodcarver, Geppetto, creates a wooden puppet and a miracle happens since the puppet comes to life. Geppetto names the puppet Pinocchio and takes care of him like he is his son. However, Geppetto finds that it is difficult to make Pinocchio behave. He makes lots of mistakes, encounters many misfortunes and has an adventure to search for meaning of life.

Vocabulary:

behave (verb): to do things in a way that people think is correct or polite - ประพฤติดี

miracle : an unusual and mysterious event that is thought to have been caused by a god or something not understood, or any very surprising and unexpected event which seems to be impossible - เรื่องมหัศจรรย์, ปาฏิหาริย์

misfortune : bad luck; something harmful or unpleasant that happens to someone - โชคร้าย, เคราะห์ร้าย, ความอาภัพ

puppet : a small model of a person or animal that you can move by pulling wires or strings, or by putting your hand inside - หุ่น