Movie Preview: Impetigore

Catch it in cinemas from October 29.

Impetigore, a new horror film from Indonesia, follows Maya. She is a young woman who learns that she may inherit a house in her ancestral village. But Maya returns to the village of her birth with her loyal best friend, Dini, she’s unaware that the community has been trying to locate and kill her to remove the curse that has plagued the village for years. As she begins to discover the complicated reality about her past, Maya finds herself in a fight for her life.

Vocabulary:

ancestral (adj): involving your ancestors or something you get from your ancestors, people in your family who lived a long time ago - ที่ได้จากบรรพบุรุษ, ที่สืบต่อมาจากบรรพบุรุษ

curse : something that causes harm or evil - ต้นเหตุของความหายนะ

inherit : to receive money, a house, etc. from someone after they have died - รับมรดก

loyal : willing to support, work for, or be a friend to someone, even in difficult times - ภักดี ซื่อสัตย์

plagued : caused a lot of problems for someone or something for a long period of time - ทำให้ยุ่งยาก ลำบากมานาน

unaware : not understanding or realising something - ซึ่งไม่รู้ตัวมาก่อน