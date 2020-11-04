Movie Preview: The Witches
4 Nov 2020
WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Photo courtesy of Warner Bros
Which witch is worst?
Reimagining the beloved Roald Dahl story for a modern audience, The Witches tells the darkly funny and heart-warming tale of a young orphan who, in late 1967, goes to live with his Grandma. As the boy and his grandmother encounter some glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she takes the boy away to a beach resort. Regrettably, they arrive at the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow witches from around the globe to carry out her evil plans.
Catch The Witches at cinemas from November 5.
Vocabulary:
beloved : a person who is loved very much by somebody - ผู้เป็นที่รัก
diabolical : extremely bad or annoying; morally bad and evil; like a devil - เลวร้ายอย่างที่สุด, เหมือนภูตผีปีศาจ
glamorous : especially attractive and exciting, and different from ordinary things or people - ซึ่งดึงดูดใจ,มีเสน่ห์,เต็มด้วยความตื่นเต้นและการผจญภัย
orphan (noun): a child whose parents are dead - เด็กกำพร้า, ลูกกำพร้า
witch (noun): a woman who is believed to have magic powers, especially to do evil things. - แม่มด
