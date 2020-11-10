Movie Preview: The Broken Hearts Gallery
Make art from your heartbreak
What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows Lucy, a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.
Follow her story when The Broken Hearts Gallery opens in cinemas from November 12.
Vocabulary:
gallery (noun): a room or building for showing works of art or other items of interest, especially to the public - ห้องแสดงผลงานศิลปะ, ห้องแสดงผลงาน
heartbreak : a strong feeling of sadness - อาการอกหัก, ความเสียใจอย่างมาก
left behind : not taking something when you leave a place -
movement (noun): a group of people who share the same aim and work together to achieve it - การเคลื่อนไหวเพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ทางการเมือง
romantic (adj): connected or concerned with love or a relationship - เกี่ยวกับเรื่องรักใคร่และการผจญภัย
souvenir : something that you get to remind you later of being at a particular place or event - ของที่ระลึก
