TEST YOURSELF: Kicked out

Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb

Student protests are causing families to fight

Read the following story by Suwitcha Chaiyong from the Bangkok Post. Then, answer the questions that follow.



Panaya and her son Talay fought for two days over the anti-government rallies. Talay felt it was unfair for the protesters to be sprayed with water cannons while his mother defended the action.



"When I asked my son about the purpose of the young protesters, he couldn't answer. I told him to find more information from both sides. He later showed me more information and we talked about it," Panaya said.



In the end, they talked and the mother learned to listen. "In the past, I tried to use my authority when he spoke up. My son complained that I didn't listen. Today, I realise that I have to listen to him,” she said.



WATER CANNON

The old adage says you should never discuss religion, politics or money at family gatherings. Today, politics is the hot-button topic the world over, but especially in Thailand where not every parent is as understanding as Panaya. Reportedly, there is an increasing number of cases of students being kicked out of the house by their parents over their political views.



"I am a university student who got kicked out of my house by my parents due to our different views in politics. Now, I'm looking for a job."



"I got kicked out of the house because I went to the protest. What should I do? I don't have a place to stay."



These are just two social media posts by young people who clashed with their parents over politics. In response, the Mirror Foundation has begun providing assistance to young people who leave or are kicked out of their home due to political differences. The foundation's director Eaklak Loomchomkhae explained the campaign began after young protesters were blasted by water cannon on Oct 16, and many people reported to the foundation that their friends or family members were missing.



"They couldn't contact their friends or family members for many reasons such as their phones got wet or ran out of battery. Then, many posts began appearing online that said young people argued with their parents and didn't want to stay at home. As an organisation working for missing people, we thought we should open a safe space for young people where they can express their opinions.



“When young people, especially those who are under 18, are forced to stay outside their homes, they become vulnerable and very possibly surrounded by danger," said Eaklak.





COMMUNICATION BREAKDOWN

Aside from the Mirror Foundation, Childline Thailand Foundation's hotline 1387 is also ready to help young protesters. Childline focuses on helping youngsters under 18.



"Our campaign says that we are available to help young people anytime. Some young people wanted to pursue their right to be heard, which led to problems with parents who have different viewpoints, and some got kicked out because of a breakdown of communication in their families. We talk to them and try to assess their skills and their abilities in order to help them deal with the situation in their own ways," said Ilya Smirnoff, director of the Childline Thailand Foundation.



With rallies held every day, both foundations have helped about 10 students who were kicked out of their homes and had nowhere else to go.



"During an argument, it is all about temper. Each side wants to win the argument, so people say things they don't mean in order to keep the other side silent. Some parents question why their children have different views from them without listening to their children's reasons. Also, parents are worried that their children will be at risk at the protest or could be arrested. When we asked how they feel if their children face dangers outside their home, they realise that they want to stay together as a family," said Eaklak.









Section 1: Write the correct answer in the space provided.

1. Panaya explained the purpose of the protesters to her son. True or false? …………….

2. Thai parents are generally as understanding as Panaya. True or false? …………….

3. Eaklak was hit by water cannon on Oct 16. True or false? …………….

4. The Mirror Foundation was founded on Oct 16. True or false? …………….

5. What is Childline’s number? …………..

6. Children of what age are helped by Childline? …………….

7. Childline holds rallies every day. True or false? …………….

8. Eaklak said parents worry about their children’s safety. True or false? …………….



Section 2: Write the noun form of the following words in the space provided.

9. defended ……… 10. complained ……… 11. discuss ………. 12. begun ………. 13. express ……….



Section 3: Read the following passage. Then, fill in the blanks with the correct words from the choices given.

"One girl said when her parents didn't like something, they became …14… . It could be about politics or a boyfriend, and they try to control her behaviour by …15… violence. However, …16… methods are pushing her away. The girl eventually …17… home. We offered a social worker to help her …18…, but she said she’s fine and will contact us when she has any problems. We have to respect that. If we don’t, she probably …19… talk to us,"



14. A. violent __B. violence __C. violet

15. A. having __B. doing __C. using

16. A. their __B. there __C. they’re

17. A. back __B. returned __C. go

18. A. however __B. further __C. furthermore

19. A. not __B. don’t __C. won’t



Section 4: Find words that match the following definitions.

20. a short statement expressing a general truth ……………

21. fought or argued ……………

22. an organisation which helps a special purpose ……………

23. in need of special care or support …………

24. an angry state of mind ……………











Answers: 1. false. 2. false. 3. false. 4. false. 5. 1387. 6. under 18. 7. false. 8. true. 9. defender/defence. 10. complaint. 11. discussion. 12. beginner/beginning. 13. expression.

14. a. 15. c. 16. a. 17. b. 18. b. 19. c.

20. adage. 21. clashed. 22. campaign. 23. vulnerable. 24. temper.

SCORE 21-24: Excellent! 17-20: Good. 13-16: Fair. 12 or fewer: You'll do better next time!