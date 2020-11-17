Movie Preview: Freaky

Seventeen-year-old Millie is just trying to survive high school and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher, her town’s serial killer, school becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher’s ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent. The only problem is she now looks like a psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for killing to her school. Follow her race against the clock when horror comedy Freaky opens in cinemas on November 19..

Vocabulary:

cruelty : behaviour that deliberately causes pain to other people or animals - อย่างโหดเหี้ยม

dagger (noun): a knife used to push hard into people to kill them - ดาบสั้น,กริช

manhunt : an organised search for a person, especially a criminal - การล่าหัว การตามล่าจับกุม

permanent : happening or existing for a long time or for all time in the future - ถาวร

psychopath : (n) a person suffering from a serious mental illness that causes them to behave in a violent way towards other people -

serial killer : a person who murders a series of people -

survive : to continue to live - มีชีวิตรอด