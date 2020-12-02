Movie Preview: The Con-Heartist

Directed by Mez Tharatorn from I Fine, Thank You, Love You, the romantic comedy The Con-Heartist is GDH’s latest movie. Tower, a con artist, fails to trick Ina, a banker. Ina proposes a deal to Tower that she will not report him to police if he agrees to use his skills to con Petch. Petch is Ina’s ex-boyfriend who borrowed her money then dumped her without paying it back. Tower teams up with Ina’s high school teacher who has to be a businesswoman in the plan, and Jone, his brother. Ina starts to fall in love with Tower. Will she be fooled twice? Find out when The Con-Heartist opens in cinemas on December 3.

Vocabulary:

con : a dishonest plan or method for making someone give you money - การโกหก, การหลองลวง

con artist : con man; a man who tricks others into giving him money, etc. - คนโกงที่ให้เหยื่อไว้วางใจก่อน

dump (verb): to end a romantic relationship with somebody - ทิ้ง, เลิกกับ

fool : to trick somebody into believing something that is not true - หลอกลวง, ลวงให้เข้าใจผิด

trick : something that you do to make somebody believe something which is not true - การหลอกลวง, การเล่นกล