Movie Preview: The Con-Heartist
- 2 Dec 2020 at 11:35 0 comments
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Photo courtesy of GDH
A banker falls for a trickster
Directed by Mez Tharatorn from I Fine, Thank You, Love You, the romantic comedy The Con-Heartist is GDH’s latest movie.
Tower, a con artist, fails to trick Ina, a banker. Ina proposes a deal to Tower that she will not report him to police if he agrees to use his skills to con Petch. Petch is Ina’s ex-boyfriend who borrowed her money then dumped her without paying it back.
Tower teams up with Ina’s high school teacher who has to be a businesswoman in the plan, and Jone, his brother.
Ina starts to fall in love with Tower. Will she be fooled twice?
Find out when The Con-Heartist opens in cinemas on December 3.
Vocabulary:
con : a dishonest plan or method for making someone give you money - การโกหก, การหลองลวง
con artist : con man; a man who tricks others into giving him money, etc. - คนโกงที่ให้เหยื่อไว้วางใจก่อน
dump (verb): to end a romantic relationship with somebody - ทิ้ง, เลิกกับ
fool : to trick somebody into believing something that is not true - หลอกลวง, ลวงให้เข้าใจผิด
trick : something that you do to make somebody believe something which is not true - การหลอกลวง, การเล่นกล
0 people commented about the above
Readers are urged not to submit comments that may cause legal dispute including slanderous, vulgar or violent language, incorrectly spelt names, discuss moderation action, quotes with no source or anything deemed critical of the monarchy. More information in our terms of use.
Please use our forum for more candid, lengthy, conversational and open discussion between one another.
Click here to view more comments