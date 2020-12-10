Movie Preview: Office Uprising

In the movie Office Uprising, Desmond Brimble works in the accounting department of Ammotech, a major weapons manufacturing firm. His only reason for showing up every day is to see his dream girl Samantha who got him the job. One day, Des sneaks out of a meeting to go home early and misses the free samples of Zolt! – a new energy drink designed to make soldiers more efficient. When he arrives (late again) for work the next day, his coworkers are the same, except for one major life threatening side-effect. They are now extreme homicidal maniacs who kill at the slightest provocation. Desmond has to get the antidote, save the woman he loves and get out alive. Office Uprising will be released in cinemas on Dec 10.

Vocabulary:

antidote (noun): a substance that controls the effects of a poison or disease - ยาถอนพิษ, ยาแก้พิษ

efficient : effective and well organised (the opposite is inefficient) - มีประสิทธิภาพ

maniacal : wild or violent - คลั่งไคล้, หลงใหล

provocation : something that causes an angry or violent reaction or which is intended to so - การยั่วยุ

sneak (verb): (past: snuck) to go somewhere secretly, trying to avoid being seen - เดินหลบ,เดินลับ ๆ ล่อ ๆ

uprising : a political situation in which a large group of people opposes and tries to defeat the government or a ruler - การลุกฮือขึ้นก่อการปฏิวัติ

weapon : an object such as a knife, gun, bomb, etc. that is used for fighting or attacking somebody - อาวุธ