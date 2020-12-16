Movie Preview: Wonder Woman 1984
- 16 Dec 2020 at 10:06 0 comments
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Saving the world, back in the day
New movie Wonder Woman 1984 fast forwards to the 1980s for Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure.
In Wonder Woman 1984 the fate of the world is once more on the line, and only Wonder Woman can save it. This new chapter in the story finds Diana Prince living quietly in the 1980s. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile. But now, Diana will have to step into the spotlight and use all her wisdom, strength and courage to save mankind from a world of its own making.
Wonder Woman 1984 opens in cinemas on December 17.
Vocabulary:
courage (noun): the ability to do something that you know is right or good, even though it is dangerous, frightening, or very difficult - ความกล้าหาญ
fate : the things that happen or will happen to someone - ชะตากรรม
profile : the general impression that somebody/something gives to the public and the amount of attention they receive - ชื่อเสียง
wisdom : the knowledge that a society or culture has gained over a long period of time - ปัญญา
0 people commented about the above
Readers are urged not to submit comments that may cause legal dispute including slanderous, vulgar or violent language, incorrectly spelt names, discuss moderation action, quotes with no source or anything deemed critical of the monarchy. More information in our terms of use.
Please use our forum for more candid, lengthy, conversational and open discussion between one another.
Click here to view more comments