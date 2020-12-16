Movie Preview: Wonder Woman 1984

Saving the world, back in the day

New movie Wonder Woman 1984 fast forwards to the 1980s for Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure.



In Wonder Woman 1984 the fate of the world is once more on the line, and only Wonder Woman can save it. This new chapter in the story finds Diana Prince living quietly in the 1980s. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile. But now, Diana will have to step into the spotlight and use all her wisdom, strength and courage to save mankind from a world of its own making.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in cinemas on December 17.