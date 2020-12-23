Movie Preview: Soul

Pixar’s new film Soul introduces Joe Gardner – a school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to the Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a soul called 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions. Get some Soul when the movie opens in cinemas on December 25.

How to be human

Vocabulary:

determined : wanting to do something very much and not letting anyone or any difficulties stop you - ตั้งใจจริง, ซึ่งมุ่งมั่น

experience (noun): an event or activity that affects you in some way - ประสบการณ์

missteps : doing things that are wrong or do not get the job done -

personality : the part of a person that makes them behave in a particular way in social situations, e.g., in friendly or unfriendly way, or in a confident or shy way - บุคลิกลักษณะ ลักษณะเฉพาะตน

soul : the spiritual part of a person or thing - วิญญาณ