Movie Preview: The End of the Storm
- 27 Jan 2021 at 12:21 0 comments
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Relive Liverpool's Premier League triumph
The End of the Storm is the story of the Liverpool Football Club's 2019/20 Premier League winning season.
In a year when sport came to a standstill, Liverpool fans finally saw their team lift the trophy that had eluded them for 30 long years. Featuring access to manager Jürgen Klopp and club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, and interviews with first team players including Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker combined with passionate Liverpool fans from around the world, the film celebrates of one of sport’s most historic triumphs.
Catch the film in cinemas from Jan 28.
Vocabulary:
elude : to be unable to achieve something - ไม่สามารถประสบความสำเร็จ
historic : old and of historical importance - ที่สำคัญในประวัติศาสตร์
season (noun): sports season; the time during the year that teams play a sport, competing for the top spot in a sports league - ฤดูกาล
standstill : a complete stop - การหยุดนิ่ง, การหยุดชะงัก
triumph : a great victory or success - ชัยชนะครั้งใหญ่
0 people commented about the above
Readers are urged not to submit comments that may cause legal dispute including slanderous, vulgar or violent language, incorrectly spelt names, discuss moderation action, quotes with no source or anything deemed critical of the monarchy. More information in our terms of use.
Please use our forum for more candid, lengthy, conversational and open discussion between one another.
Click here to view more comments