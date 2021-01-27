Movie Preview: The End of the Storm

Relive Liverpool's Premier League triumph

The End of the Storm is the story of the Liverpool Football Club's 2019/20 Premier League winning season.



In a year when sport came to a standstill, Liverpool fans finally saw their team lift the trophy that had eluded them for 30 long years. Featuring access to manager Jürgen Klopp and club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, and interviews with first team players including Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker combined with passionate Liverpool fans from around the world, the film celebrates of one of sport’s most historic triumphs.



Catch the film in cinemas from Jan 28.