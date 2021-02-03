Movie Preview: Space Sweepers

In the year 2092, Earth becomes increasingly uninhabitable, and a new civilization called UTS is built in the satellite orbit. Tae-ho, a pilot who would do anything to make money, Captain Jang, who used to lead a band of space pirates, Tiger Park, the engineer, and Bubs the robot are the crew on board Victory, a space ship that survives on finding space junk. One day, Victory’s crew finds a crashed space shuttle and finds a robot named Dorothy, known to have been produced for mass destruction. With the whole of space hunting Dorothy, the Victory crew comes up with a dangerous plan to trade her for a large sum of money. Explore the story when Space Sweepers is released on Feb 5 on Netflix.

Vocabulary:

destruction : when something is destroyed - การทำลาย, ภาวะที่ถูกทำลาย

junk : things that are considered useless or of little value - เศษของที่ไม่ใช้แล้ว

orbit : a curved path followed by a planet or an object as it moves around another planet, star, moon, etc - วิถีโคจร, วงโคจร

pirate : someone who attacks ships while they are sailing to steal things from them or to hold them in return for money - โจรสลัด

satellite : an electronic device that is sent into space and moves around the earth or another planet. It is used for communicating by radio, television, etc. and for providing information - ดาวเทียม

shuttle (noun): a vehicle that takes people frequently between two places - รถส่งไปส่งมา

uninhabitable : not fit to live in; impossible to live in - ไม่สามารถอาศัยอยู่ได้