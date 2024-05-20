Heavy rains throughout this week
published : 20 May 2024 at 08:43
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chairith Yonpiam
The Meteorological Department predicts heavy rains in the western parts of the North, the Central Plain and the South from April 20 to 26 due to southwesterly winds and low pressure areas.
The department said on Sunday that heavy rains were possible from Monday to Sunday because southwesterly winds would be more powerful in the Andaman Sea, the country and the Gulf of Thailand from Monday to Thursday.
The department warned people in the western parts of the North, the Central Plain and the South to be prepared for possible flash floods and run-off.
Waves in the Andaman Sea could be two to three metres high from Tuesday to Sunday. Boats should avoid the upper parts of the Andaman Sea and people should take precautions while going offshore in the Gulf of Thailand and the lower part of the Andaman Sea.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- avoid: to stay away from; to not use - หลีกเลี่ยง
- flash floods (noun): floods that happen suddenly without warning - น้ำที่เกิดท่วมในที่ต่ำโดยฉับพลันทันทีและไหลลดลงอย่างรวดเร็ว
- low pressure: a condition of the air which affects the weather when the pressure is lower than average - ความกดอากาศต่ำ
- Meteorological Department: the government department in charge of determining what the weather will be in the future - กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา
- offshore: happening or existing in the sea, not far from the land - ซึ่งอยู่ห่างจากฝั่ง, ที่อยู่นอกฝั่ง
- precautions: things done to protect people or things against possible harm or trouble - การป้องกันไว้ก่อน
- predict: to say that an event or action will happen in the future, especially as a result of knowledge or experience - คาดการณ์ว่า พยากรณ์จากสถิติว่า
- run-off: rain, water or other liquid that runs off land into streams and rivers - น้ำหลาก
- throughout (adv): during the whole period of time of something - โดยตลอด