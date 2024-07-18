Thai Airways ranks in top 10 international airlines
published : 18 Jul 2024 at 12:27
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supoj Wancharoen
Thai Airways International (THAI) is among the top ten best international airlines, according to a survey by Travel + Leisure.
The airline said on Thursday that it was ranked eighth in the best international airlines category in the survey by the US-based travel magazine.
Airline ratings were based on various criteria including cabin comfort, inflight services and customer service.
According to Travel + Leisure, over 186,000 readers completed its 2024 survey.
In the survey, Singapore Airlines claimed the top spot, followed by La Compagnie, Emirates, All Nippon Airways, Qatar Airways, Korean Air, Japan Airlines, THAI, Etihad Airways and EVA Air.
According to the Skytrax survey released last month, Bangkok Airways was the 27th best airline in the world, climbing two spots from last year, while THAI's ranking leapt eight places to 33rd.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- category: a group having similar qualities - ประเภท
- criteria: a standard that is used for judging something or for making a decision about something - บรรทัดฐาน
- leapt (past of leap): made a large jump or sudden movement, usually from one place to another - กระโดด
- rank: to put someone or something into a position according to their success, importance, size etc - จัดลำดับ
- survey: the act of asking for and recording information - การสำรวจ, การหาข้อมูล