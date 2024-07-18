Thai Airways ranks in top 10 international airlines

Thai Airways planes are seen at Suvarnabhumi airport. (File photo)

Thai Airways International (THAI) is among the top ten best international airlines, according to a survey by Travel + Leisure.

The airline said on Thursday that it was ranked eighth in the best international airlines category in the survey by the US-based travel magazine.

Airline ratings were based on various criteria including cabin comfort, inflight services and customer service.

According to Travel + Leisure, over 186,000 readers completed its 2024 survey.

In the survey, Singapore Airlines claimed the top spot, followed by La Compagnie, Emirates, All Nippon Airways, Qatar Airways, Korean Air, Japan Airlines, THAI, Etihad Airways and EVA Air.

According to the Skytrax survey released last month, Bangkok Airways was the 27th best airline in the world, climbing two spots from last year, while THAI's ranking leapt eight places to 33rd.