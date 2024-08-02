Dutch man found dead on Krabi mountain
published : 2 Aug 2024 at 07:22
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
An 18-year-old Dutch man was found dead on a mountain in Krabi on Thursday afternoon, after waiting alone overnight for his parents to join him.
Rescue workers said they found the body of Tim Bakker on Khao Ngon Nak (Dragon Crest Mountain), a popular viewpoint in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, at about 2pm on Thursday.
The young man and his parents had trekked to the top of the mountain on Wednesday. His parents descended in the afternoon to find food. When they returned, they did not find their son at the location where they had arranged to meet.
They called their son’s phone but received no answer, and they then called for help with a search.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- arrange: to plan or organize something in advance - จัดเตรียม, เตรียมการ
- descend: to go down - ลงมา
- rescue worker: a person who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- trekking (noun): a long, hard walk lasting several days or weeks, especially in the mountains - การเดินป่าหรือภูเขา ,การเที่ยวป่าหรือภูเขา
- viewpoint (noun): the way someone sees or understands an issue or problem; an opinion, point of view, perspective, attitude - ทัศนคติ, ความคิดเห็น, มุมมอง
- Keywords
- tourist
- mountain
- Krabi
- Khao Ngon Nak