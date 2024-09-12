Lisa wins second award at VMAs

Lisa poses with the award for Best K-Pop for "Rockstar" at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Lalisa 'Lisa' Manoban won her historic second trophy at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), following her first solo win in 2022.

"Rockstar," Lisa's first single released under her own label LLOUD, won the best Korean pop music video at the VMAs, held in New York on Wednesday. The song was also nominated in three other categories: Best Editing, Best Choreography and Best Art Direction

At the event, the 27-year-old artist, who made her debut with K-pop girl group Blackpink in 2016, performed a medley of her two solo hits, "Rockstar" and her latest single, "New Woman."

In her acceptance speech, she thanked her LLOUD team, their partners at RCA Records and her global fanbases, known as Blinks and Lilies.

She ended her speech with "khob khun ka" in Thai.

Buriram-born Lisa, known for her dance skills and stage presence, made history by becoming the first female artist to win Best K-pop twice, following her 2022 victory with "Lalisa."