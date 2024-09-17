Texas Chicken to close in Thailand

Texas Chicken signs at a PTT station on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok’s Laksi area. (Photo: PTT Oil and Retail Business)

Texas Chicken is shutting down all its outlets in Thailand after serving customers here for nine years.

The fast food company announced on its Facebook page on Monday that it would close all outlets from the end of September. It gave no reason for its decision to exit Thailand.

"It's time to say goodbye to Texas Chicken after nine years of tasty memories," it said.

Texas Chicken is an American fast food restaurant chain, called Church's Texas Chicken in the United States. PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc brought it into Thailand nine years ago, opening the first outlets at its PTT petrol stations and then branching out to other places, including some community malls.

Church's Texas Chicken has outlets in 26 countries.