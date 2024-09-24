Morning rain causes rush-hour traffic jams
published : 24 Sep 2024 at 12:09
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Several roads were flooded and morning traffic came to a standstill during rush hours on Tuesday morning as rain blanketed Greater Bangkok.
Roads were flooded in Din Daeng and other districts in the capital and in Samut Prakan, but all remained usable.
Traffic congestion was reported on all main roads leading into central Bangkok.
Moderate to heavy rain covered Bangkok in the morning as people left home for work. The eastern part of the capital and Samut Prakan were affected most.
The rain will continue on Tuesday afternoon and until Friday.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said the Chao Phraya River would not flood at this time.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- affected (verb): having received an effect or influence - ถูกผลกระทบ, มีผลต่อ
- Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA): the local government of Bangkok - กรุงเทพมหานคร
- congestion: a situation in which a place is crowded with people or vehicles - แน่นขนัดไปด้วยรถหรือคน
- flood (verb): to cover with water or another liquid - ท่วม
- moderate: neither very great nor very small in strength, size, amount or degree - ระดับปานกลาง
- rush hour: a time of the day when large number of people are either going to or coming from work - ช่วงเวลาเร่ิงด่วน (อันที่จริงในภาษาไทยที่ดีไม่มีคำว่า ช่วงเวลาเร่งด่วน คำนี้ควรกล่าวว่า ช่วงเวลาที่มีการสัญจรไปมามากกว่าช่วงเวลาอื่น)
- standstill: a complete stop - การหยุดนิ่ง, การหยุดชะงัก