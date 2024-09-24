Morning rain causes rush-hour traffic jams

Traffic builds up on in Nonthaburi on Tuesday morning. (Photo: @mrmongkhon1138 via @js100radio X account)

Several roads were flooded and morning traffic came to a standstill during rush hours on Tuesday morning as rain blanketed Greater Bangkok.

Roads were flooded in Din Daeng and other districts in the capital and in Samut Prakan, but all remained usable.

Traffic congestion was reported on all main roads leading into central Bangkok.

Moderate to heavy rain covered Bangkok in the morning as people left home for work. The eastern part of the capital and Samut Prakan were affected most.

The rain will continue on Tuesday afternoon and until Friday.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said the Chao Phraya River would not flood at this time.