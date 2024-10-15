German arrested on drug rap

A German tourist was arrested in Kathu district of Phuket for taking illicit drugs and overstaying his visa.

The 29-year-old was arrested at a hotel in the Patong area after police found drug paraphernalia for taking methamphetamine. The tourist was taken for a urinal drug test at Patong Hospital and the result was positive.

He was charged with illegally using meth and overstaying his visa.