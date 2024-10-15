German arrested on drug rap
published : 15 Oct 2024 at 07:11
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
A German tourist was arrested in Kathu district of Phuket for taking illicit drugs and overstaying his visa.
The 29-year-old was arrested at a hotel in the Patong area after police found drug paraphernalia for taking methamphetamine. The tourist was taken for a urinal drug test at Patong Hospital and the result was positive.
He was charged with illegally using meth and overstaying his visa.
Vocabulary
- arrest: (of the police) taking someone to a police station because they are believed to have committed a crime - การจับกุม
- illicit: against the law - ผิดกฎหมาย
- methamphetamine: a stimulant drug that increases alertness and energy, but which is dangerous when taken in large amounts or over a long period of time - ยาบ้า
- overstay: stay in a country for longer than you are allowed to stay, not leaving when your visa to stay in the country ends -
- paraphernalia: all the objects needed for or connected with a particular activity - ของใช้จิปาถะ
- positive (adj): showing clear evidence that a particular substance or medical condition is present มีประจุบวก (การทดสอบ) - มีประจุบวก (การทดสอบ)
- rap (noun): (informal) a criminal charge - ข้อกล่าวหา
- urinal: a type of toilet for men that is attached to the wall; a room or building containing urinals -
