Storm Trami affecting Northeast
published : 28 Oct 2024 at 13:09
writer: R May
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Tropical Storm Trami left Vietnam for the South China Sea and was bringing heavy rain to part of the Northeast of Thailand on Monday, according to the Meteorological Department.
Sukanyanee Yawinchan, the department’s acting director-general, said Trami left central Vietnam about 4am and had moved into the upper South China Sea, its centre approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Da Nang.
Wind speed near the storm's eye was about 65 kilometres per hour and the storm was moving northeastwards at about 10kph. It would not enter Thailand, Ms Sukanyanee said.
The tropical storm would still cause heavy rain in the eastern part of the Northeast on Monday, mainly Amnat Charoen, Mukdahan and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. It was forecast to weaken on Monday and Tuesday and rains in the region would decline, Ms Sukanyanee said.
Meanwhile in the South, moderate northwesterly winds over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand would bring persistent and heavy rain to the region on Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday, affected provinces will be Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phangnga, Phatthalung, Phuket, Ranong, Satun, Songkhla, Surat Thani and Trang.
By Tuesday heavy rain is expected across Chumphon, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phangnga, Phatthalung, Phuket, Ranong, Satun, Songkhla, Surat Thani and Trang provinces, Ms Sukanyanee said.
Vocabulary
- acting: doing the work of the usual person in a particular job while they are not there, or until a new person starts - ที่รักษาการแทน
- affected (verb): having received an effect or influence - ถูกผลกระทบ, มีผลต่อ
- approximately: used to show that something is almost, but not completely, accurate or correct - โดยประมาณ
- director-general: the head of a large organisation, especially a public organisation - อธิบดี
- forecast: a statement about what will happen in the future based on information available now - การพยากรณ์, การคาดการณ์
- mainly: mostly; most of -
- moderate: neither very great nor very small in strength, size, amount or degree - ระดับปานกลาง
- persistent: continuing - อย่างต่อเนื่อง, เรื่อยไป, ติดต่อกัน, ตลอดเวลา
- tropical storm (noun): the first level of dangerous storm: "A tropical storm is an organized system of strong thunderstorms with a defined surface circulation and maximum sustained winds between 34 knots (39 mph) and 64 knots (74 mph). (Source: Wikipedia) - พายุโซนร้อน, พายุดีเปรสชันที่มีกำลังแรงขึ้น เกิดขึ้นในเขตร้อน ความเร็วลมบริเวณใกล้ศูนย์กลางประมาณ 70-120 กิโลเมตรต่อชั่วโมง [พจนานุกรมศัพท์ สสวท.]