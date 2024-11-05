Phrae bus-truck collision injures 45
published : 5 Nov 2024 at 11:07
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A bus and a truck collided in Phrae province on Tuesday morning, injuring 45 people.
The Highways Department said the collision occurred about 6.15am on highway 103. The bus ended up overturned on the side of the road.
There were no details given about the truck and its occupants, who were said to be uninjured.
The bus was carrying 47 passengers and crew. It left Bangkok on Monday night for Chiang Saen district in Chiang Rai province.
Officials said that 45 people on the bus were injured, one of them seriously.
The cause of the accident was being investigated, police said.
Vocabulary
- collide: (especially of moving objects) to hit something violently - ชน,กระแทก
- collision: an accident in which a vehicle or person that is moving crashes into something - การชนประสานงา
- crew (noun): a group of people who work together to do a job - กลุ่มคนที่ทำงานร่วมกัน
- injured (adj): hurt in an accident, natural disaster, attack, etc. - ได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- investigate: to try to find out the facts about something in order to learn the truth about it - ตรวจสอบหาความจริง
- occupants: people who are in a particular place, vehicle, building, etc. at a particular time - ผู้ครอบครอง
