Drunk driver kills policeman, injures nine outside school

The Honda CR-V, centre left, rests on its side against the fence in front of Ban Don Kwang School in Nakhon Ratchasima after ploughing through the crowd late Monday afternoon. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

A drunk 75-year-old drove his car into a crowd in front of a Nakhon Ratchasima school, killing a policeman and injuring nine other people, late Monday afternoon.

The injured included four students, along with four parents collecting their children and a vendor. Three of the students' injuries were reported to be serious.

Police said on Tuesday that Somsak Asaichao had been arrested at the scene.

After drinking at a party, the drunk man had driven his car into the crowd in front of Ban Don Kwang School in Muang district about 4.15pm, when students were leaving to go home.

Mr Somsak's Honda CR-V car crashed into other vehicles and also killed Pol Lt Wimut Tansupho, a 57-year-old police officer. Nine other people were injured.

His vehicle came to a stop on its side.

The man allegedly told police that he was unaware of the accident he had caused.