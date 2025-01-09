Colder weather moving in from Friday
published : 9 Jan 2025 at 07:56
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Apinya Wipatayotin
Temperatures are forecast to fall sharply in most regions of the country from this Friday due to the arrival of a high pressure system from China.
From Friday this week to Monday next week temperatures would drop by 5-7°C in the North and Northeast, and 2-5°C in the Central Plains and Bangkok, East and upper South.
During the period, winds will be strong in the regions.
People in these areas were advised to wrap up warm and be careful with fire in the dry weather and strong winds. Over the same period the northeasterly monsoon will be stronger in the Gulf of Thailand and the South. It will rain more in the South and there could be heavy rain in some areas of the lower South.
Waves will be 2-4 metres high in the Gulf of Thailand and 1-2m high in the Andaman Sea. Small boats are advised to remain ashore in the Gulf of Thailand from Friday to Monday.
Vocabulary
- ashore: on land; towards, onto or on land, having come from an area of water such as the sea or a river - บนบก, เทียบฝั่ง, เกยฝั่ง
- forecast (verb): to say what you think will happen in the future based on information that you have now - ทำนาย, ทาย, พยากรณ์
- high pressure system: a flow of dry, sinking air that typically builds behind a departing storm system -
- monsoon: the season of heavy rain during the summer in hot Asian countries - มรสุม
- sharply: quickly and by a large amount - สูงขึ้นอย่างรวดเร็ว
- temperature: a measurement of how hot or how cold a place or object is - อุณหภูมิ
- wave: a line of something that moves across an area - คลื่น