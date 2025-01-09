Colder weather moving in from Friday

A tourist poses for photos with the 5°C sign at Doi Inthanon National Park in the northern province of Chiang Mai on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Temperatures are forecast to fall sharply in most regions of the country from this Friday due to the arrival of a high pressure system from China.

From Friday this week to Monday next week temperatures would drop by 5-7°C in the North and Northeast, and 2-5°C in the Central Plains and Bangkok, East and upper South.

During the period, winds will be strong in the regions.

People in these areas were advised to wrap up warm and be careful with fire in the dry weather and strong winds. Over the same period the northeasterly monsoon will be stronger in the Gulf of Thailand and the South. It will rain more in the South and there could be heavy rain in some areas of the lower South.

Waves will be 2-4 metres high in the Gulf of Thailand and 1-2m high in the Andaman Sea. Small boats are advised to remain ashore in the Gulf of Thailand from Friday to Monday.