Foreigners arrested at illegal day care centre on Koh Phangan
published : 29 Jan 2025 at 14:13
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan
Police arrested five Russians, two Ukrainians and a Myanmar national for illegally operating a day care centre to take care of foreign children on Koh Phangan.
Police raided the day care centre in Moo 4 village of tambon Ban Tai on Tuesday afternoon.
Police arrested three Russian women, two Russian men, a Ukrainian man, a Ukrainian woman and a Myanmar woman, all aged between 40 and 50 years.
Police said the day care centre opened about four months ago and there were about 20 foreign children who were the offspring of foreigners on Koh Phangan.
- Keywords
- surat thani
- day care
