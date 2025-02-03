Hazardous air pollution in 57 of 77 Thai provinces
published : 3 Feb 2025 at 10:55
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Fifty-seven out of 77 provinces in Thailand were blanketed with unsafe levels of ultrafine dust pollution on Monday morning, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).
Thirteen provinces faced red levels (hazardous to health) of PM2.5, Gistda reported at 8am.
Nong Bua Lam Phu suffered the highest red level of PM2.5 at 99.1 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours.
Bangkok had 75.5µg/m³, and the government-set safe threshold is 37.5µg/m³.
Twenty provinces had safe air quality. They are in the North and the South.
Sixteen provinces had moderate air quality represented by yellow levels of PM2.5 ranging from 27 to 36.5µg/m³.
Good air quality was detected in Krabi (24), Lamphun (22.1), Chiang Mai (19.2) and Mae Hong Son (16.5).
Forty-four other provinces faced orange levels (starting to affect health) of PM2.5 ranging from 44.1 to 74.8µg/m³. They included Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong and Samut Prakan.
Vocabulary
- blanket (verb): to cover something completely - ปกคลุม
- dust: very small pieces of dirt that cover surfaces inside buildings like a powder - ฝุ่น
- hazardous: dangerous, especially to people’s health or safety - ที่เป็นอันตราย
- PM2.5 (n): atmospheric particulate matter (PM) with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres, which is about 3% the diameter of a human hair. It can lodge in the lungs and enter blood vessels, leading to respiratory and cardiovascular disease -
- suffer: to be badly affected by a very difficult or unpleasant situation - ประสบความลำบาก
- threshold: the level or point at which you start to experience something, or at which something starts to happen - จุดเริ่มของประสบการณ์หรือเหตุการณ์ใหม่ๆ
- ultrafine: made up of extremely small pieces -