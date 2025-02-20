Bangkok monorail offers free test-run rides

The monorail line from Si Rat to Muang Thong Thani station will be ready for commuters in late June. (Photo: Pink Line Facebook)

The operator of the Pink Line monorail branch line to Muang Thong Thani will offer free rides during a test run in June before full service starts a month later.

The three-kilometre section from Si Rat station on the main route to Muang Thong Thani will begin test runs in late June, with free travel until the full opening on July 19, when fares will range from 15 to 22 baht.

The Pink Line is owned by the Bangkok Rapid Transit Authority and operated by Northern Bangkok Monorail Co, a joint venture with the BTS skytrain train operator.

The Muang Thong Thani station will connect the main line with all the venues for concerts, exhibitions, sports and other activities in the area.