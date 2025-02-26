18 killed, 32 injured in tour bus crash
published : 26 Feb 2025 at 11:33
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Eighteen people were killed and 32 others injured when a bus taking people on a community study tour overturned on a downhill road in Nadi district of Prachin Buri early on Wednesday.
The bus was one of three taking about 200 people from Bueng Kan province, beside the Mekong River, to Rayong.
The accident happened around 3.20am on Highway 304. The driver lost control on a downhill section, the bus plunged off the road down a slope and overturned.
Reports said 17 people died at the scene and another died later at a hospital.
Of the 32 injured, 19 were taken to Nadi Hospital and 13 to Kabin Buri Hospital.
Police were investigating the cause of the accident.
Vocabulary
- beside (adverb): at the side of someone or something and close to them - อยู่ข้าง
- community: the people living in one particular area - ชุมชน
- injured (adj): hurt in an accident, natural disaster, attack, etc. - ได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- investigate: to try to find out the facts about something in order to learn the truth about it - ตรวจสอบหาความจริง
- overturn: to turn upside down or on the side - พลิกคว่ำ, คว่ำลง
- plunge: to fall quickly from a high position - ดิ่งลงมาจากท้องฟ้า
- slope: a straight surface that has one end higher than the other - พื้นที่ลาดเอียง, ที่ลาด