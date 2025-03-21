Tourist killed by falling tree branch in Phuket
published : 21 Mar 2025 at 15:15
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
A Lithuanian man was killed when a falling pine tree branch struck him while he was riding his motorcycle on Nai Thon Beach Road in Phuket on Thursday.
Police arrived at the scene along Nai Thon Beach after receiving a report around 11.30am.
The 43-year-old Lithuanian tourist was found lying near his motorbike and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the tourist was riding along the beach road when a pine tree branch broke and fell onto his crash helmet. He sustained head injuries and died on the spot.
Police have notified the Lithuanian embassy in Bangkok.
Vocabulary
- branch (noun): a part of a tree that grows out from the main stem and on which leaves, flowers and fruit grow - กิ่งก้าน
- crash helmet (noun): a hat made of very strong material and worn when riding a motorcycle to protect the head - หมวกกันกระแทก
- embassy: a building where a group of officials work who represent their government in a foreign country - สถานทูต
- notification (noun): the act of giving or receiving official information about something - การแจ้ง
- on the spot: at a particular place where something is happening or happened - ที่เกิดเหตุ
- pronounced dead: officially confirmed to have died -
- scene: site; a place where something happens or happened - สถานที่เกิดเหตุ
- sustain: to experience, injury, damage, loss, etc. - ประสบกับ (ความสูญเสีย การเจ็บป่วย)
