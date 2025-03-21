Tourist killed by falling tree branch in Phuket

Police and rescue workers arrive at Nai Thon Beach Road in Thalang district, Phuket, where a broken pine tree branch fell on a 43-year-old Lithuanian man riding his motorcycle, resulting in his death on Thursday. (Photo: Sakhu police)

A Lithuanian man was killed when a falling pine tree branch struck him while he was riding his motorcycle on Nai Thon Beach Road in Phuket on Thursday.

Police arrived at the scene along Nai Thon Beach after receiving a report around 11.30am.

The 43-year-old Lithuanian tourist was found lying near his motorbike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the tourist was riding along the beach road when a pine tree branch broke and fell onto his crash helmet. He sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

Police have notified the Lithuanian embassy in Bangkok.