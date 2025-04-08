Russian woman falls to death from Pattaya condo
published : 8 Apr 2025 at 12:34
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
Police are investigating the fatal plunge of a 26-year-old Russian woman from the 14th floor balcony of her condominium room in Bang Lamung district on Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the 40th condominium building on Soi Na Klue about 4pm.
They were shown the naked body of a 26-year-old Russian woman, Kyznkoba Kuzikova, lying face down on the ground at the base of the building. A green towel covered her bottom.
Police investigators learned that the woman stayed alone in a room on the 14th floor of the building. A Russian man came to her room every day and he was there at the time she fell to her death.
The man, whose name was not given, told police he was sitting inside the room using a laptop computer with his back to the balcony while the woman was in the bathroom. He heard a loud conversation, like someone arguing on a phone, coming from the bathroom. He believed she was talking to her boyfriend.
A short time later, he said, she rushed from bathroom and without any warning jumped from the balcony, according to police.
The woman's body was taken to the Police General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
