M5.9 earthquake strikes Myanmar, felt in northern Thailand

A broken Buddha statue is pictured inside a damaged pagoda following a strong earthquake in Amarapura township, Myanmar, April 4, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday morning northeast of Myanmar's Meiktila City.

It was attributed to the Sanaing fault that caused the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar, and was felt in northern Thailand.

Sunday’s earthquake measured 5.9 on the Richter scale and occurred 10 kilometres underground at 9.24am. The epicentre was 271 kilometres to the northwest of Thailand’s northern Mae Hong Son province.

People in high-rise buildings in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai felt the earthquake.

A resident in tambon Suthep of Chiang Mai said that a lamp shook and a tremor was felt in a seventh-floor condominium room.