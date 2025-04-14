M5.9 earthquake strikes Myanmar, felt in northern Thailand
published : 14 Apr 2025 at 07:58
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Reuters
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday morning northeast of Myanmar's Meiktila City.
It was attributed to the Sanaing fault that caused the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar, and was felt in northern Thailand.
Sunday’s earthquake measured 5.9 on the Richter scale and occurred 10 kilometres underground at 9.24am. The epicentre was 271 kilometres to the northwest of Thailand’s northern Mae Hong Son province.
People in high-rise buildings in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai felt the earthquake.
A resident in tambon Suthep of Chiang Mai said that a lamp shook and a tremor was felt in a seventh-floor condominium room.
Vocabulary
- attribute to: to believe that something is the result of a particular situation, event, or person’s actions - ถือว่าเป็นของ
- epicentre (noun): the point on the earth's surface where the effects of an earthquake are felt most strongly; the central point of something - ศูนย์กลาง
- fault line: a fault (= break in the Earth's surface) - รอยเลื่อนของเปลือกโลก
- magnitude: size or strength - ขนาดหรือ ความรุนแรง
- Richter scale: a scale for measuring the magnitude (size and strength) of earthquakes - หน่วยวัดความรุนแรงของแผ่นดินไหว
- shake (past form shook): to move or make someone or something move with short, quick movements - สั่น, สั่นสะเทือน, เขย่า
- tremor: a shaking of the earth; an earthquake - การสั่นสะเทือน
- Keywords
- myanmar
- earthquake
- thailand
- tremor
- disaster