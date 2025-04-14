Two Italians rescued after getting lost in Koh Phangan jungle
published : 14 Apr 2025 at 09:33
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan
Two Italian tourists have been rescued from a jungle on Koh Phangan after they lost their way during a trek.
Tourist Police said on Saturday that Maria Abaca and Linda Raterro were found safe and unharmed in the jungle near Khom beach in Koh Phangan district on Friday night.
Authorities began the search after the Italian embassy in Bangkok notified the Tourist Police office on the island about two missing citizens in the forest.
Police said the tourists were able to send their location to the rescue team. However, the team took around three hours to reach them due to heavy rain.
Vocabulary
- authority (noun): a person or group with special knowledge or expertise - ผู้เชี่ยวชาญเฉพาะทาง
- citizen: someone who has the right to live permanently in a particular country - พลเมือง
- embassy: a building where a group of officials work who represent their government in a foreign country - สถานทูต
- jungle (noun): a thick tropical forest, a place with many trees and wild animals and few people - ป่า
- notify: to tell someone officially about something - แจ้ง
- trek: a long and difficult journey, usually but not always on foot - การเดินทาง
