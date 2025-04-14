Two Italians rescued after getting lost in Koh Phangan jungle

Officials talk to two Italian tourists after rescuing them from a jungle on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani on Friday night. (Photo: Tourist Police via Assawin Pakkawan)

Two Italian tourists have been rescued from a jungle on Koh Phangan after they lost their way during a trek.

Tourist Police said on Saturday that Maria Abaca and Linda Raterro were found safe and unharmed in the jungle near Khom beach in Koh Phangan district on Friday night.

Authorities began the search after the Italian embassy in Bangkok notified the Tourist Police office on the island about two missing citizens in the forest.

Police said the tourists were able to send their location to the rescue team. However, the team took around three hours to reach them due to heavy rain.