Hunt underway for Chiang Mai bank robber

Police investigate at a Kasikorn Bank branch on Charoen Muang Road in Muang district, Chiang Mai, where a robbery took place on Monday. (Photo: Chiang Mai rescue volunteer Facebook account)

Police were hunting for a lone robber who made off with about 40,000 baht in cash from a Kasikorn Bank branch in Chiang Mai on Monday.

The man, wearing black clothes and a medical mask, fled on a red taxi truck heading to San Kamphaeng district, police said.

Police were called to the bank at on Charoen Muang Road in Muang district at noon. The robber used a knife to force the bank tellers to hand him an amount of money. A terrified female teller then handed him a brown envelope containing about 40,000 baht, police said.

The action took only five minutes before the man ran away and got on the taxi truck opposite the bank. CCTV footage showed the robber was about 160cm tall.