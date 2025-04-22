Hunt underway for Chiang Mai bank robber
published : 22 Apr 2025 at 08:14
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Police were hunting for a lone robber who made off with about 40,000 baht in cash from a Kasikorn Bank branch in Chiang Mai on Monday.
The man, wearing black clothes and a medical mask, fled on a red taxi truck heading to San Kamphaeng district, police said.
Police were called to the bank at on Charoen Muang Road in Muang district at noon. The robber used a knife to force the bank tellers to hand him an amount of money. A terrified female teller then handed him a brown envelope containing about 40,000 baht, police said.
The action took only five minutes before the man ran away and got on the taxi truck opposite the bank. CCTV footage showed the robber was about 160cm tall.
Vocabulary
- envelope: a flat container made of paper or plastic for keeping papers in - ซอง
- flee (past form: fled) (verb): to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger or consequences - หนี
- force (verb): to make someone do something that they don't want to do - บังคับ
- hunt (noun): an act of looking for somebody/something that is difficult to find - การค้นหา, การติดตาม
- mask: something that you wear to cover part or all of your face in order to hide who you are, for protection or for decoration - หน้ากาก, เครื่องปิดหน้า
- teller: a person employed in a bank to receive and pay out money -
- terrified: very frightened - ตกใจ, ใจหาย, ขวัญหนี
- underway: happening - กำลังเกิดขึ้น
